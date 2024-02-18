Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 12th, 2022 at 09:52 IST

US monitoring some recent 'concerning' human rights violations in India: Blinken

US monitoring some recent 'concerning' human rights violations in India: Blinken

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Washington, Apr 12 (PTI) The US is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" on human rights violations in India by some government, police, and prison officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Blinken made these remarks at a joint news conference with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- after the conclusion of the 2+2 Ministerial on Monday.

“We are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials,” Blinken said in his opening remarks.

However, he did not provide any other details.

“We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values,” Blinken said.

India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country.

The Indian government has asserted that India has well-established democratic practices and robust institutions to safeguard the rights of all.

The government has emphasised that the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes for ensuring the protection of human rights. PTI LKJ NSA AKJ NSA

Published April 12th, 2022 at 09:52 IST

Rajnath Singh
