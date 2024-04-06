US on 'High State of Vigilance' Amid Iran Threat After Israeli strike in Syria

Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds. | Image: AP

Washington: The United States is on high alert for a 'possible attack' by Iran on Israeli or American assets in the region after an Israeli strike on Iran's consulate in Syria.

"US is certainly at a high state of vigilance," Reuters reported quoting an official.

The senior official added, "Our teams have been in regular and continuous contact since then. The United States fully supports the defence of Israel against threats from Iran."

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the threat from Iran. Notably, this was the first interaction since the strike on aid workers.

This comes as Tehran had vowed to seek vengeance following Israeli airstrikes in Damascus that claimed the lives of 13 people including seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and two generals leading the Corps's Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.

"Iran has said it reserves the right "to take a decisive response," Reuters reported.

Commander-in-chief of the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution, Hossein Salami, addressing a state-organised assembly of thousands in Tehran, warned that any hostile action against the country would not be left without a response.