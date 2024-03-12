×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

US: Orlando High School on Alert After Reports of 'Suspicious' Person in the Area

The Timber Creek High School has been placed under lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a suspicious person was spotted in its vicinity.

Reported by: Digital Desk
No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured.
No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured. | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
Orlando: The Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida's Orange County area has been placed in a state of high alert following reports of a ‘suspicious’ person being seen in the area. Deputies of the Orange County Sherrif's office have placed the school under lockdown out of an abundance of caution and, after securing a perimeter around the campus, are conducting a methodical building-to-building search. 

The sheriff's office also said that all nearby schools have been alerted and secured so as to err on the side of safety.

In the meantime, the Timber Creek High School has taken to Facebook to post updates on the situation with the latest update stating that all students and staff are safe and that an area has been set up at a nearby park so that parents may congregate and stay in contact with law enforcement. 

This is a breaking story and more updates are awaited. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

