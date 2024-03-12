No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured. | Image: Unsplash/ Representative

Orlando: The Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida's Orange County area has been placed in a state of high alert following reports of a ‘suspicious’ person being seen in the area. Deputies of the Orange County Sherrif's office have placed the school under lockdown out of an abundance of caution and, after securing a perimeter around the campus, are conducting a methodical building-to-building search.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies have secured a perimeter around Timber Creek High School, following a report of a suspicious person seen in the area.



OCSO deputies are conducting a methodical search of every building on the campus out of an abundance of caution.



The… pic.twitter.com/iSiO0WiN2y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 12, 2024

The sheriff's office also said that all nearby schools have been alerted and secured so as to err on the side of safety.

In the meantime, the Timber Creek High School has taken to Facebook to post updates on the situation with the latest update stating that all students and staff are safe and that an area has been set up at a nearby park so that parents may congregate and stay in contact with law enforcement.

This is a breaking story and more updates are awaited.