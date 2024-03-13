Updated March 13th, 2024 at 00:18 IST
US: Orlando High School Threat Cleared After Reports of 'Suspicious' Person in the Area
The Timber Creek High School was placed under lockdown out of caution after a suspicious person was spotted in its vicinity.
- World News
- 2 min read
Orlando: The Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida's Orange County area had been placed in a state of high alert on Monday following reports of a ‘suspicious’ person being seen in the area. Deputies of the Orange County Sherrif's office placed the school under lockdown out of an abundance of caution and, after securing a perimeter around the campus, conducted a methodical building-to-building search. However, the threat has now been cleared.
In its latest statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has posted an update, informing that the lockdown in the school has ended and that everyone is safe. Here's the full statement.
Latest statement from Orange County Sheriff's Office:
The statement posted on X read: “UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Timber Creek High School, and everyone is safe. Deputies completed their exhaustive search of the campus and determined there was no suspicious person as had been reported. The school is resuming normal operations. Thank you to everyone for your patience, cooperation and attention as we worked to investigate this.”
Earlier statement of the Orange County Sheriff's Office:
The sheriff's office earlier said that all nearby schools have been alerted and secured so as to err on the side of safety.
In the meantime, the Timber Creek High School had taken to Facebook to post updates on the situation with the latest update stating that all students and staff are safe and that an area has been set up at a nearby park so that parents may congregate and stay in contact with law enforcement.
This is a breaking story and more updates are awaited.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:31 IST