No faculty or students at the school have, thus far, been injured. | Image:Unsplash/ Representative

Advertisement

Orlando: The Timber Creek High School in Orlando, Florida's Orange County area had been placed in a state of high alert on Monday following reports of a ‘suspicious’ person being seen in the area. Deputies of the Orange County Sherrif's office placed the school under lockdown out of an abundance of caution and, after securing a perimeter around the campus, conducted a methodical building-to-building search. However, the threat has now been cleared.

In its latest statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office has posted an update, informing that the lockdown in the school has ended and that everyone is safe. Here's the full statement.

Advertisement

Latest statement from Orange County Sheriff's Office:

The statement posted on X read: “UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Timber Creek High School, and everyone is safe. Deputies completed their exhaustive search of the campus and determined there was no suspicious person as had been reported. The school is resuming normal operations. Thank you to everyone for your patience, cooperation and attention as we worked to investigate this.”

Advertisement

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Timber Creek High School, and everyone is safe. Deputies completed their exhaustive search of the campus and determined there was no suspicious person as had been reported. The school is resuming normal operations. Thank you to everyone for your… pic.twitter.com/ARyD7QQlbQ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff)

Earlier statement of the Orange County Sheriff's Office:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies have secured a perimeter around Timber Creek High School, following a report of a suspicious person seen in the area.



OCSO deputies are conducting a methodical search of every building on the campus out of an abundance of caution.



The… pic.twitter.com/iSiO0WiN2y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff)

The sheriff's office earlier said that all nearby schools have been alerted and secured so as to err on the side of safety.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Timber Creek High School had taken to Facebook to post updates on the situation with the latest update stating that all students and staff are safe and that an area has been set up at a nearby park so that parents may congregate and stay in contact with law enforcement.

This is a breaking story and more updates are awaited.