Advertisement

Washington: Michelle Obama will not be running for the United States Presidency in the coming elections later this year, her office revealed her stand, NBC News reported.

In an official statement to the media outlet, the office of the former first lady's office made it clear that her plans do not include running for the President.

Advertisement

"As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign."

This development comes after a revealed that the former First Lady of the United States, is the leading choice to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic party's candidate for the presidential elections, even though many of her supporters are looking forward to it.

Advertisement

She is actively supporting the reelection campaigns of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last year, in her interview with Oprah Winfrey said, "Politics is hard. And the people who get into it ... you've got to want it. It's got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul."

Advertisement

"The fact that people think that government-'eh,, does it really even do anything?' - and I'm like, 'Oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted.' And I worry sometimes that we do. Those are the things that keep me up," she added.

On Tuesday, seeking his re-election, President Biden, 81, swept almost all the Democratic primary states. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump has swept in their parties’ presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the country.