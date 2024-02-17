Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

US President Joe Biden Blames 'Putin and His Thugs' for Navalny's Death

"What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled," the American President said.

Sagar Kar
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
President Joe Biden directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being personally responsible for the reported death of Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny. Biden's statement came during a press conference at the White House where he addressed the situation surrounding Navalny and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Biden emphasized Putin's accountability for Navalny's fate, stating unequivocally, "Putin is responsible for Navalny's death." He condemned Putin's actions, labeling them as further evidence of the Russian leader's brutality.

Biden admits there is not much US can do 

Despite previous threats of severe consequences if Navalny were to die in prison, Biden acknowledged the limitations of further action beyond the sanctions and measures already imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Make no mistake," Biden reiterated, "What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled, not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world."

When questioned about the possibility of Navalny's assassination, Biden admitted that the United States lacked a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances. However, he asserted, "The answer is, we don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did."

The statement from Biden underscores the escalating tensions between the United States and Russia and highlights the continued scrutiny of Putin's leadership and actions both domestically and internationally. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

