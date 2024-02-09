English
US President Joe Biden Calls Israel’s Response in Gaza Over the Top

“I’ve been pushing really hard – really hard – to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. A lot of innocent people are starving," Biden added.

Biden New Hampshire ballot primary
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
US President Joe Biden delivered a sharp rebuke of Israel's military operations in Gaza late Thursday, characterizing the response to target Hamas as excessive during a fiery evening news conference at the White House.

Expressing optimism about ongoing negotiations to broker a deal involving the release of hostages and a temporary halt in hostilities, Biden suggested that such efforts could pave the way for a more lasting resolution to the conflict. Biden's remarks shed light on his perspective of the four-month-long conflict, which has not only tested American diplomacy but also exposed divisions within his own Democratic coalition.

What exactly did Biden say?

"I'm of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza – in the Gaza Strip – has been over the top," Biden stated, as per report from CNN news. He also emphasised his efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering in the region. “I’ve been pushing really hard – really hard – to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. A lot of innocent people are starving. A lot innocent people in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop,” Biden said. It is worth noting that Biden's remarks come at a time when a significant portion of the Democratic coalition is angry at him for supporting Israel. 

Why is this noteworthy? 

This assessment marks a departure from Biden's previous stance, where he had consistently supported Israel's right to target Hamas. However, behind closed doors, frustration has reportedly been growing within the White House over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reluctance to heed calls for de-escalation and embrace a two-state solution.

Despite publicly defending Israel, Biden and his administration have expressed displeasure at Netanyahu's resistance to transitioning to a lower intensity phase of the conflict and his rejection of a two-state solution, a longstanding cornerstone of American policy in the Middle East.

Biden's candid remarks underscore the complexity of the situation and highlight the delicate balance between supporting a key ally and addressing humanitarian concerns in the region. As negotiations continue and tensions persist, the path toward a resolution remains uncertain.

