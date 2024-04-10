×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

US President Joe Biden Contemplates Executive Action to Close Southern Border

Biden said "some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it. And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds. | Image:AP
President Biden's administration is currently investigating whether he possesses the authority to unilaterally shut down the southern border without the need for approval from Congress. 

This move, described internally as the "nuclear option," remains under consideration despite the declining numbers of migrant crossings in the early part of the year. The issue of border control and immigration has presented a significant political challenge for the Biden administration.

“Examining whether or not I have that power,” says Biden 

In an interview with Univision's Enrique Acevedo that aired on Tuesday night, President Biden disclosed, "We're examining whether or not I have that power." He further elaborated, "Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it. And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court." 

However, Biden emphasized that no final decision has been made, acknowledging the uncertainty by stating, "There's no guarantee" that he possesses the authority to take unilateral action on the border without congressional legislation.

Earlier this year, bipartisan efforts to provide the president with additional resources and authority to manage the border failed. Despite this setback, President Biden defended the legislation during his State of the Union address, challenging Republicans to collaborate in addressing the issue. Preceding the speech, Biden's administration had been exploring strategies to effectively close the border with Mexico, including the possibility of turning away asylum seekers who attempt to cross illegally.

The exploration of executive power to close the southern border underscores the complexity and significance of immigration policy in the United States. As the Biden administration continues to grapple with the political and logistical challenges surrounding border control, the debate over the extent of presidential authority in this matter remains ongoing.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

