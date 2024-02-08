Advertisement

Nevada: United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday won the Democratic primary in Nevada with a significant support of 88 per cent, AP reported.

Nevada, home to a substantial number of Black and Latino voters, have traditionally thrown their weight behind the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Earlier, in 2020, Biden beat former president Donald Trump by a slight margin.

Along with Biden, 10 other candidates including author Marianne Williamson also appeared on the democratic ballot.

Advertisement

This is Biden's second victory in the primary contest following his recent on the weekend in South Carolina with 96 per cent votes. In South Carolina, Biden won all the 55 delegates at stake. This comes following the unprecedented move to make the state the first to vote over New Hampshire. Biden won New Hampshire in January through a write-in campaign launched by his supporters but did not receive any actual delegates there.