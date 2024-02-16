Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’

The White House in an official statement remarked that US President Joe Biden and his administration are working very hard to thwart attacks on Indian students.

Ronit Singh
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’ | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Washington: The White House in an official statement remarked that US President Joe Biden and his administration are working very hard to thwart and disrupt the attacks on Indian and Indian American students. It comes in the backdrop of the deaths of at least four Indian American students in the last few weeks. 

John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House added that there are no excuses for violence, especially those based on race, gender, or any other factors. 

“There is no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That's just unacceptable here in the United States,” Kirby told reporters here when asked about the series of attacks on students from India and also those from the Indian American community.

“The president and this administration have been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable,” Kirby added.

Attack on Indian Students In US

Deaths of at least four Indian American students have been reported in the last several weeks. An incident involving an Indian student took place in Lithonia, Georgia in January when Vivek Saini, working part-time in a department store, died following an attack by a drug addict. 

In the horrific incident, Saini was struck nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Another incident involving an Indian student took place in Chicago on February 4 when Hyderabad-based Syed Mazahir Ali was brutally attacked by three people on the streets of Chicago, which left him bleeding.

Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, an Indian-origin student at the Lindner School of Business in Cincinnati was found dead in Ohio this month.

Call for Improved Safety Measures

Indian American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria said he was deeply troubled by the tragic deaths of these students in separate incidents and underscored the urgent need for enhanced safety measures for those pursuing education in the US. College authorities, and local police, must address these challenges promptly, he asserted.

“These incidents understandably worry parents and families in India, and their concerns are shared. It's crucial to address safety issues to ensure the well-being of Indian students studying in the USA,” he said, adding that the Indian American community unites in calling for improved safety measures and support systems.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

