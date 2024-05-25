Published 18:20 IST, May 25th 2024
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin Resumes Duty After Undergoing Medical Procedure
Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery to address a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Austin had transferred authority to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks for about two-and-a-half hours while he was indisposed. | Image: AP
