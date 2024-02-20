Advertisement

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is likely to visit South Korea to attend the upcoming session of the Summit for Democracy. A US-led multilateral gathering is hosted in March to promote the shared values and prosperity between the two nations. This year, the theme for the summit will be ‘Democracy for Future Generations’ and will feature a range of activities, including a Cohorts, Civil Society and Youth Engagement Day.

Talks are still ongoing for US diplomat's potential trip to Seoul, the diplomatic sources told The Korea Times on Monday. The details have not been finalised yet. If finalised, it will be Blinken’s second trip to the ally South Korea in just four months. US Secretary of State visited Seoul in November last year where he met with the South Korea’s Foreign Minister Pak Jin and President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Advertisement

Blinken visited Seoul on occasion of the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK Alliance. The two counterparts agreed to strengthen the global, comprehensive, strategic alliance.

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. (AP)

US President Joe Biden to attend summit virtually

The “in-person visit by Blinken would mean that US President Joe Biden is expected to attend the summit virtually,” the sources told the paper. The Summit for Democracy is a US intiative to reinforce the democratic ties between the two allies in the face of the authoritarianism from the North Korea.

US forging close partnership with the South Korea comes at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean authoritarian leader, Kim Jong-Un earlier ordered his military to “thoroughly annihilate” the South Korea and the United States should they collectively initiate any military provocation against the DPRK. As US-South Korea enhanced military ties, North Korea tested a barrage of solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and also put the first ever spy satellite into the space.

Advertisement

“If the enemy opts for military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without [a] moment’s hesitation,” Kim told his military, using the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name.Kim also reiterated that with Washington’s intervention in the peninsula, he no longer seeks “reconciliation” with the archival South Korea, as he accused the United States of posing “various form of military threat.”