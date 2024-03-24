×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 06:15 IST

US singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for his proposal to include African Union as full G20 member

“I applaud Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The global south can now shape policies impacting our world,” Millben said in a video message.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
African American singer and actress Mary Millben. Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20, a move supported by the US. In an exclusive interview to PTI last week, Modi said Africa is a "top priority" for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard.

He said India backs the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the Group of 20 largest economies as no plan for the future of the planet can be successful without the representation and recognition of all voices. In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

“I applaud Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. The global south can now shape policies impacting our world,” Millben said in a video message.

Millben, 41, is very popular in India for her rendition of India’s national anthem and religious song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. “With this privilege comes duty - to be the voice of the marginalised, uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. The enduring friendship between the US and India must also champion this cause. A cause that ensures all voices are represented in solving the world’s most challenging problems,” she said.

Millben sang India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at an event in June in the US during the prime minister's visit. “Africa, my ancestral motherland, is an untapped continent with tremendous economic potential waiting to be unleashed," India is prepared to be Africa’s steadfast partner in realising this promise. The United States must also be a greater partner in Africa's growth story, Millben said.

“We will strive for a just world order where developing nations have equal access to renewable energy, clean water, nutritious food, and affordable health care. Together, we will write a new chapter based on ‘South by South’ cooperation,” she said. The Indian diaspora in Africa and the African diaspora in India have preserved the heritage of the motherland while assimilating into local cultures. This cross-pollination of traditions has enriched both societies, she noted.

"The real change from North to South, East to West, starts from within and echoes across our nation’s heartlands. The US-India partnership is rooted in the essence of the heartland," Millben said.

“Our farmers toil on the land, energy workers fuel our homes, and soldiers guard our freedom. Their values of service, courage and community, are the true backbone of society. May we always celebrate these unsung heroes walking the path of sacrifice with honesty and grit,” she said. “Equally, the US-India partnership is founded on shared values of democracy, liberty, and innovation. It's a relationship that holds immense potential, not just for the two nations but for the world at large,” Millben said.

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 06:15 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala State President K. Surendran

Surendran Against Gandhi

a minute ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Mizoram LS Seat

3 minutes ago
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.

India Slams Pak at IPU

11 minutes ago
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fake 'PA' of Min Held

12 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

GT beat MI

12 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP 5th candidates list

13 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

15 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians

GT beats MI by 6 runs

18 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Joins BJP

18 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty

Celebs At Iftar Party

21 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

23 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

28 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

28 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

36 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

36 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

36 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

38 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories10 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo