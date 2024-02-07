Advertisement

Arizona - Expressing her excitement over the inauguration of the glorious Ram Mandir, African-American singer Mary Millben said that the Pran Pathishtha Ceremony and the celebrations surrounding it feel like the “second Diwali”. In a conversation with ANI on Saturday, Millben insisted that she will be celebrating Diwali on January 22 - the day India would witness the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. However, she mentioned that she is extremely sad about the fact that she won't be able to attend the ceremony. Millben gained massive popularity in India due to her unique renditions of the Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Man” and the popular Hindu devotional song "Om Jai Jagdish Hare".

“The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like the second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22),” Millben told ANI. “I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith,” she added. The proclamation from the American singer came a day after she noted that she wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Millben hails PM Modi's leadership

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “best leader” for India and for the relationship between India and the United States, Millben said that the Indian premier is “on track to win” the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While speaking to the Press Trust of India, the 41-year-old singer said that many in the United States are hoping for Prime Minister Modi to win the upcoming general elections. “The Prime Minister is on track to win in May,” the American singer proclaimed in a one-on-one conversation with the PTI. "I tell you certainly there's a lot of support for the Prime Minister here in the United States. I believe many desire to see the Prime Minister re-elected because again, he's the best leader for India," she said. "This election season, I believe, is going to be one of the most important election seasons for the United States, for India, and for the world. So there's a tremendous responsibility that we all have and carry as citizens. It's my encouragement, certainly to all of my beloved family in India to make your vote, your voice heard in this election season," she added.