Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:26 IST

US Singer Mary Millben Says Pran Pratishtha Ceremony 'Feels Like Second Diwali'

African-American singer Mary Millben said that the Pran Pathishtha Ceremony and the celebrations surrounding it feel like the “second Diwali”.

Digital Desk
"I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar," said Mary Millben.
American Singer Mary Millben | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Arizona - Expressing her excitement over the inauguration of the glorious Ram Mandir, African-American singer Mary Millben said that the Pran Pathishtha Ceremony and the celebrations surrounding it feel like the “second Diwali”.  In a conversation with ANI on Saturday, Millben insisted that she will be celebrating Diwali on January 22 - the day India would witness the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. However, she mentioned that she is extremely sad about the fact that she won't be able to attend the ceremony. Millben gained massive popularity in India due to her unique renditions of the Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Man” and the popular Hindu devotional song  "Om Jai Jagdish Hare".

“The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like the second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22),” Millben told ANI. “I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith,” she added. The proclamation from the American singer came a day after she noted that she wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Advertisement

Millben hails PM Modi's leadership

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “best leader” for India and for the relationship between India and the United States, Millben said that the Indian premier is “on track to win” the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While speaking to the Press Trust of India, the 41-year-old singer said that many in the United States are hoping for Prime Minister Modi to win the upcoming general elections. “The Prime Minister is on track to win in May,” the American singer proclaimed in a one-on-one conversation with the PTI. "I tell you certainly there's a lot of support for the Prime Minister here in the United States. I believe many desire to see the Prime Minister re-elected because again, he's the best leader for India," she said. "This election season, I believe, is going to be one of the most important election seasons for the United States, for India, and for the world. So there's a tremendous responsibility that we all have and carry as citizens. It's my encouragement, certainly to all of my beloved family in India to make your vote, your voice heard in this election season," she added. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsViral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Ian Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Viral Video Showcases how Rubber Slippers Are Made| Watch

    Info21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement