Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:02 IST

US Submits Draft UN Resolution Calling for 'Immediate Ceasefire' in Gaza

Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon after landing in the kingdom on Wednesday

Reported by: Digital Desk
US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. | Image:AP
The United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We have in fact submitted a resolution which is now before the Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire linked to the release of the hostages, and we very much hope that countries will support it," he told a Saudi media outlet on Wednesday during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal," he added.

"Of course, we stand with Israel and its right to defend itself... but at the same time, it's imperative that the civilians who are in harm's way and who are suffering so terribly -– that we focus on them, that we make them a priority, protecting the civilians, getting them humanitarian assistance," he said.

Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and then held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon after landing in the kingdom on Wednesday on the first leg of a regional tour that will include Egypt on Thursday and then Israel.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:02 IST

