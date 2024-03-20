×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

US Supreme Court Lifts Stay on Texas Law, Gives Police Power to Arrest Migrants at Border

Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant
Biden walks along stretch of US-Mexico border. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out.

The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation of federal authority that would hurt international relations and create chaos in administering immigration law. A judge could then order them to leave the U.S.

Advertisement

Texas has argued it has a right to take action over what Gov. Greg Abbott has described as an “invasion” of migrants on the border. On the banks of the same Rio Grande but 300 miles apart, President Joe Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump earlier surveyed the U.S.-Mexico border and tussled from a distance over who is to blame for the nation’s broken immigration system and how to fix it.

Immigration has emerged as a central issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is widely expected to be a Biden-Trump rematch, and each man is seeking to use the border problems to his own political advantage.

Advertisement

Their itineraries were remarkably similar: They arrived in Texas within a half-hour of one another. Each chose an optimal location from which to make his point, got a briefing on operations and issues, walked along the scrub brush by the Rio Grande and spoke directly to the public. Their remarks even overlapped in time for a bit. Immigration has emerged as a central issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, which is widely expected to be a Biden-Trump rematch, and each man is seeking to use the border problems to his own political advantage.

Their itineraries were remarkably similar: They arrived in Texas within a half-hour of one another. Each chose an optimal location from which to make his point, got a briefing on operations and issues, walked along the scrub brush by the Rio Grande and spoke directly to the public. Their remarks even overlapped in time for a bit.

Advertisement

“Here’s what I would say to Mr. Trump,” Biden said. “Instead of playing politics with the issue, join me, or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bill. You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen.”

Biden went to the Rio Grande Valley city of Brownsville, which for nine years was the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The numbers have dropped in recent months, which officials credited in part to Mexico for stepping up its own border security. The visit was a nod to how the Biden administration views migration: as a regional and global issue, not just a U.S. problem.

Advertisement

The president walked along the Rio Grande and received a lengthy briefing from Homeland Security officials, who spoke bluntly about what they needed to do their jobs effectively — in short, more money to hire more officers along the border and for use across the asylum process to help clear out massive backlogs. “I want the American people to know what we’re trying to get done,” Biden said. “We can’t afford not to do this.”

Trump simply blamed Biden. He traveled to Eagle Pass, roughly 325 miles northwest of Brownsville, in the corridor that’s currently seeing the largest number of migrant crossings. He met with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas National Guard soldiers who have commandeered a local park and put up razor wire fencing at the river’s edge to keep migrants from crossing illegally. The park has become a Republican symbol of defiance against the federal government.

Advertisement

“This is like a war,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

2 minutes ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

3 minutes ago
Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

5 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

7 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

9 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

9 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

9 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

10 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

12 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

12 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

13 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

15 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

18 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

19 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

19 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

20 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo