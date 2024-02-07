Scheffer's husband experienced a series of unexplained illnesses which he reported to the police. | Image: Cole County Sheriff’s Office

A Missouri-based art teacher, Sarah Scheffer, aged 37 has been arrested on charges of attempted murder for allegedly poisoning her husband by adding a toxic plant to his smoothies, as reported. At the beginning of the week, Scheffer's husband suffered from a succession of unexplained illnesses, which he subsequently reported to the police.

As reported, he detailed eight distinct instances where he consumed food or beverages prepared by his wife, noting a peculiar taste. Subsequently, he experienced severe symptoms including fatigue, confusion and nausea.

On January 1, following the consumption of yet another drink with a peculiar taste, he confronted Scheffer. Initially, she claimed to have urinated in his beverage, but later confessed to adding an industrial adhesive. However, she eventually retracted this statement.

Taking matters into his own hands, the husband installed a hidden camera that captured Scheffer in the act of preparing a smoothie. The footage revealed her adding a root from a bag labeled "lily of the valley," a plant he recognised from their home.

Upon her arrest, Scheffer admitted to the police that she had been adding substances like Lily of The Valley to her husband's food, fully aware of the potential for illness or even death.

The Lily of The Valley is recognised as highly poisonous, containing compounds that can significantly impact heart rhythm and induce various symptoms, ranging from nausea to abdominal pain.

Authorities have seized the purportedly poisoned smoothie for additional testing at a state laboratory. In the meantime, Scheffer who worked as a design and art teacher at a high school has been detained without bond.