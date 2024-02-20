Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

US Tells State Department Staffers To Avoid ‘Problematic’ Terms Like ‘Mother, Father’

The guidelines stated that certain words and phrases that are deemed problematic, such as manpower, you guys, ladies and gentlemen, mother, father, son.

US Blinken gender pronouns
Blinken cautioned State Department employees against misgendering. | Image:AP
US State Department, under its new guidelines, has asked its employees to avoid what it described as the “problematic language” such as “mother, son, daughter, father” and “manpower” in its new memo. The State Department asked its employees worldwide not to align the gender identity with left-wing ideology. The guidelines were issued by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was dated February 5.

The guidelines stated that certain words and phrases that are deemed problematic, such as manpower, you guys, ladies and gentlemen, mother, father, son, daughter, husband, and wife. The employees were encouraged to use terms like labor force, everyone, folks, you all, parent, child, spouse, and partner. The gender, argued Biden administration, is a “social construct.” A person’s gender identity “may or may not correspond with one’s sex assigned at birth,” the memo stated.

Blinken tells staff to ‘use gender-neutral language whenever possible’

The document titled “Modeling DEIA: Gender Identity Best Practices” was first accessed by National Review. The outlet stated that the US Secretary of State Blinken encouraged the employees at the State Department to use “gender-neutral language whenever possible” to “show respect and avoid misunderstandings.” He also asked the employees to use the preferred pronouns for the staffers in the email or when introducing them in a meeting.

Gender identity of a person based on their appearance “can be problematic,” Blinken said. It is  “harmful, exclusionary message,” he added. Blinken told employees that it may be inappropriate to pressure someone to state their pronouns. “Commonly used pronouns could include she/her, he/him, they/them, and ze/zir,” the secretary of state said. “This is a personal decision that should be respected,” Blinken wrote. 

Terms such as “manpower,” “you guys,” “ladies and gentlemen,” “mother/father,” “son/daughter” and “husband/wife” should be avoided, according to the State Department chief, and replaced with words like, “labor force,” “everyone,” “folks,” “you all,” “parent,” “child,” “spouse” or partner” instead. “When speaking, avoid using phrases like ‘brave men and women on the front lines,’” the memo continues, suggesting the “use more specific language such as ‘brave first responders,’ ‘brave soldiers,’ or ‘brave DS agents.'”

Published February 20th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

