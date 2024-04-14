×

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 19:19 IST

US' Texas shooting: Last belongings & memories of the victims echo in White House

Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde recounted the stories of children and victims killed in the Texas school shooting incident that took place on May 24.

Reported by: Apoorva Kaul
US
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
In an emotional speech at the White House on 7 June, actor Matthew McConaughey called on the US administration to pass gun responsibility measures and end the "senseless killing." Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde recounted the stories of children and victims killed in the Texas school shooting incident that took place on May 24 in which 19 children and two teachers lost their lives. In his speech, McConaughey discussed some of the remaining items of the victims of the shooting incident which included a pair of green Converse shoes, a drawing and pictures. 

McConaughey said that he and his wife, Camila, along with their kids drove to Uvalde a day after the shooting incident. He recounted that during their stay in Uvalde, they could "feel the pain, the denial, the disillusion, anger, blame, sadness, loss of lives, dreams halted."

Recalling his younger days, Matthew McConaughey said that he had learned what it means to be a responsible gun owner in Uvalde.  He said that his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Robb Elementary School, the site where the shooting incident happened on May 24.

 In his over 21-minute speech, McConaughey said that he spoke to the parents of Alithia Ramirez, a 10-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting incident. He said that Alithia's dream was to study in art school in Paris and she wanted to showcase her artworks to the world.  McConaughey choked back his tears as he showed a self-portrait created by Alithia. 

Nine-year-old Maite Rodriguez aspired to become marine biologist: McConaughey

Another victim of the shooting incident was a nine-year-old Maite Rodriguez who aspired to become a marine biologist.

In his emotional speech, Matthew McConaughey revealed that the nine-year-old girl had already contacted the Corpus Christi University of A&M for her admission to college in the future. McConaughey pointed to his wife who sat in the audience holding green converse shoes which had a heart drawn on the toe and stated that these shoes were the only evidence that helped to identify her body. Even his wife, Camila, could not hold back her tears as she held the shoes. "Wore these every day. Green Converse with a heart on the right toe.  These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting. How about that?," an emotional Matthew McConaughey said. He even read a letter penned by Maite where she had talked about her dream college and living next to the ocean. In the letter, the girl had even mentioned that she would sometimes be on TV. 

McConaughey calls for gun responsibility measures 

The actor also spoke of Ellie Garcia, a 10-year-old girl, who in the week before her death had been preparing to read a verse from the Bible for the next Wednesday night’s church service. He even spoke about a teacher, Irma Garcia who was gunned down in the school and her husband died of a heart attack the very next day.

Speaking about his discussion with parents of the children who lost their lives in a shooting incident, McConaughey said that every parent wanted their "children's dreams to live on" and wanted to have "secure and safe schools" for children. He called for investing in mental healthcare, restricting sensationalized media coverage, restoring the values of America and responsible gun ownership. He urged the legislatures to bring rules that require background checks and increase the minimum age to buy an AR-15 rifle to 21.   

"What every parent separately expressed in their own way to Camila and me?  That they want their children’s dreams to live on.  That they want their children’s dreams to continue to accomplish something after they are gone.  They want to make their loss of life matter," Matthew McConaughey said in his speech.

Image: AP

Published June 8th, 2022 at 19:19 IST

