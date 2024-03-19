Advertisement

Washington – Amid the brewing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, US President Joe Biden is all set to host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for a first trilateral leaders’ summit. According to The Japan Times, the summit is scheduled to take place next month and will focus on strengthening economic and security ties between the three countries. The White House made the announcement on Monday and stated that the summit would be held on April 11 in Washington. Biden administration insisted that the three leaders will focus on bolstering trilateral cooperation on inclusive economic growth, emerging technologies, clean energy supply chains and climate cooperation.

“At the summit, the leaders will advance a trilateral partnership built on deep historical ties of friendship, robust and growing economic relations, a proud and resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. Security issues in the Indo-Pacific region including the discussions regarding the South China Sea are also expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Advertisement

Tokyo takes an optimistic stance

Meanwhile, Japan said that the talks will boost the "free and open international order based on the rule of law,” the government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, told a news conference Tuesday. “With the U.S.-Japan alliance as a cornerstone, it is essential to deepen our cooperation across a wide range of fields with like-minded countries such as the Philippines to maintain peace and prosperity in the region,” he averred. In the past, the United States, Japan and the Philippines have all criticised China's growing assertiveness in the region, especially over the disputed South China Sea. Not only this, tensions between Beijing and the Philippines escalated after the vessels of both countries confronted each other numerous times.

Advertisement

Amid the chaos, both Japan and the US have sought closer defence ties with the Phillippines. The three nations have been working to bolster trilateral defence cooperation which also included joint patrols in the South China Sea. Other than this, Biden is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Marcos, with the two leaders discussing “the historic momentum in US-Philippines relations” and the two nations’ “ironclad alliance.” The trilateral meeting is also coming on the heels of Kishida's state visit to the Washington on April 10. According to The Japan Times, during his visit, the Prime Minister will be treated to a lavish state dinner and will also hold policy talks with Biden.