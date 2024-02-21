Advertisement

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo who was earlier placed on leave for botching the response to the fatal shooting of 19 school children and two teachers, may not get paid during his time off-duty. Arredondo, the head of the school district police force at the time of the shooting incident is accused of lackadaisical response and delays in summoning the law enforcement to the scene to confront the 18-year-old gunman on May 24.

The 50-year-old police chief explained that he "did not think" he was the official in charge at the time of the 24 May attack that claimed several students and teachers' life. The investigation found “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” by nearly everyone that led to the massacre of innocent kids and their tteacher. Texas House committee blamed the 'fumbling response' that led to the execution of shooter's planning, his attack.

Why it took Cops more than one hour to pursue assailant that opened fire?

In the ongoing investigation, offiicals are trying to figure out why it took the cops more than one hour to pursue the assailant that opened rampant fire inside the Robb Elementary School classroom. School district superintendent Hal Harrell had issued statement saying that Arredondo was being sent on administrative leave effective immediately. He underscored that there was confusion and lesser known facts about his act, and it reamains unclear how long the probe may take to come to the results. He had also said that he plans to "wait until the investigation was complete before making personnel decisions."

Amid the heavy scrutiny into the incident, School district officials in Uvalde decided not to compensate the Police Chief during his leaves. He and the other police officers who acted on his inputs, had failed to confront the shooter for over an hour for "no apparent reason."

Halting Arredondo's pay in the manner that was done was “allowed under [the] law," a statement from the school district officials read. His attorney has yet to make public comments on his reaction. State lawmakers’ preliminary report released last week outlines the missteps he had taken to make the 911 calls and subsequent falty acts that led to killing of the school kids. "Arredondo did not follow his own agency’s active shooter protocols that called for him to set up a command center outside the targeted campus.

Instead, Arredondo was inside the school trying to find a key to a door leading to the classroom where the killings occurred, which was possibly unlocked to begin with," the preliminary report read. As more than 400 officers responded to the scene, Arredondo actions caused delay of one hour and 20 minutes before the police offcers could tackle the gunman.