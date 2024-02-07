he U.S. Consular Team in India processed more visas than ever before in 2023, bringing down visitor visa appointment wait times by 75%. | Image: Republic

In 2023, the U.S. Consular Team in India achieved a new record by processing 1.4 million U.S. visas, the highest ever. This accomplishment led to a significant improvement in visitor visa appointment wait times, reducing them by 75%. Indians have become a prominent group in U.S. visa applications, now constituting one out of every 10 applicants globally. This surge in visa demand reflects the increasing connections and interest between India and the United States. "In 2023, the US Embassy and Consulates in India processed a record-smashing 1.4 million US visas. Demand across all visa classes was unprecedented, with a 60 per cent increase in applications compared to 2022. Indians now represent one out of every ten US visa applicants around the world," read the statement.

2nd highest number of applications in the U.S. Mission's history

Visitor visas (B1/B2) have increased and now make up the second-highest number of applications in the U.S. Mission's history, surpassing 700,000. Improvements in processes and increased staffing have significantly reduced the wait time for visitor visa appointments across the country. Previously averaging 1,000 days, it is now down to just 250 days for all visa categories.

Indians leading with over 140,000 student visas

In 2023, the U.S. consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas, setting a record for the third consecutive year. Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai are the top four global student visa processing posts. Indian students now make up the largest group of international graduate students in the United States, representing over a quarter of the one million-plus foreign students studying there.

Employment visa priority

'Employment visas' continue to be a top priority for the U.S. Embassy and Consulates with specific focus and attention on this category. The U.S. Mission remains committed to enhancing consular services in India. This commitment is reflected in various investments and plans for the future.

New facility in Hyderabad, India

A significant step was the inauguration of a new facility in Hyderabad in March 2023, involving an investment of USD 340 million.

Expansion to Ahmedabad and Bangalore, India

There are plans to establish two new consulates in Ahmedabad and Bangalore, aiming to broaden the reach and accessibility of consular services.

Capital improvements continue to be made across the country to enhance existing facilities, ensuring a more efficient and convenient experience for applicants.

To further support these efforts, more consular officers are being permanently assigned to India, strengthening the team and improving service delivery.