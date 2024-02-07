Advertisement

A tragic incident occurred in Florida where a wheelchair-bound man named Smoky was brutally attacked by a pair of dogs, leaving witnesses helpless to intervene. Disturbing footage obtained by WPLG showed the dogs taking turns biting the victim as he lay on the ground with his wheelchair overturned. The severely injured victim, reportedly homeless, was dragged around while nearby drivers honked their horns in an attempt to scare off the attacking dogs. A commercial truck driver even continuously blew his horn near the scene to no avail. Witnesses described the horrifying scene, with the disabled man having "chunks" ripped from him and neighbours attempting to stop the dogs by throwing items at them.

“The dogs would not get off this man,” said a witness.

“That concrete trunk has a loud horn and it didn’t work,” he added.

Following the vicious attack, Smoky was taken to the hospital and required surgeries on his arms due to the severity of the injuries inflicted by the dogs.

Neighbours informed local outlets that the dogs involved in the attack were named Boo-boo and Jumpety and they resided on a nearby property. The incident has likely raised concerns about the safety and control of domestic animals in the neighborhood, prompting a need for authorities to address the situation and ensure the well-being of the community.

It was reported that at the time of the incident, the owner of the dogs was in jail and others were tasked with watching over them. Unfortunately, the dogs managed to get through the home's fence, leading to the violent attack on Smoky, the wheelchair-bound victim.

A neighbor shared her shock upon witnessing the aftermath, initially mistaking the situation for a car crash when she heard sirens. Upon closer inspection, she discovered Smoky on the ground with his arm hanging, and the dogs involved in the attack were covered in blood. The disturbing scene highlights the gravity of the incident and the urgent need for responsible pet ownership and supervision.

Miami-Dade County Animal Control has taken custody of the dogs, Boo-boo and Jumpety, involved in the violent attack. Reports indicate that the organisation has not yet determined whether the dogs will be euthanized.

Residents in the neighborhood mentioned that Boo-boo generally exhibits better behavior, while Jumpety is known to display aggressive tendencies. The decision on the fate of the dogs will likely depend on the assessment of their behaviour, potential risks they pose and the relevant regulations and policies governing such cases.

Meanwhile, residents of the neighbourhood describe Smoky as a lovable presence in the community.








