Picture sifting through your mom's pantry and uncovering spices that predate your existence! This was the surreal experience Sarah McGonagall shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). The tale unfolds with an apparently innocent apple pie. Ms. McGonagall, detecting an oddly distinctive flavor, playfully questioned her mother's time-tested recipe. Unperturbed, her mother casually attributed it to a potentially clumpy nutmeg. Intrigued, Ms. McGonagall decided to inspect the jar, anticipating a routine examination.

Ms. McGonagall's jaw dropped the instant her eyes fell upon the label. "Mom...this expired 24 years ago," she told her.

She then proceeded to verify the remaining spices and to her astonishment, the "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999.

"She started with at least thirty spices. She now has six spices left. We also cleared three full shelves of fossilized teas and rediscovered my favourite hot cocoa mix...from when I was a toddler. I cannot stress enough how many of these things expired YEARS before we moved here," she wrote.

The post swiftly gained viral traction, with internet users contributing an array of comments.

I told my mom that her apple pie tasted a little weird this year, and she goes “Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg was a bit clumpy, maybe it didn’t blend well…”



She takes out the jar to show me, and after a very long pause, I say “Mom…this expired 24 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/mhFutRzinM — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) January 6, 2024

"Spices don't expire, though. They just lose potency. All of those were still good; you'd just need to use more for flavor," remarked a user on X, challenging the notion of spice expiration.

Another user humorously suggested, "LMFAOOO !! She needs to write down everything she threw away so she can buy replacements. It's gonna suck when she goes to cook something and doesn't have what she needs. This is hilarious tho."

Commenting on the appearance of the spices, a third user joked, "Dude, that no longer even looks like dill. It honestly looks like catnip."

The fourth user shared a unique kitchen find, stating, "In helping my grandmother move, I came across a box of actual tin foil. Not aluminum foil, but tin foil. Tin foil was phased out after WWII, so truly an impressive amount of time for her to keep it in her kitchen!"

Reflecting on the duration since the dill blend's expiration, the fifth user wittily noted, "This dill blend expired about one week after my brother-in-law was....born. I'm going to think about this for a long long time!"