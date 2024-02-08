English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Totally Viral/ US Woman Reacts After Finding 24-Year-Old Expired Spices Used in Her Mothers' Kitchen

Ms. McGonagall's jaw dropped the instant her eyes fell upon the label. "Mom... this expired 24 years ago," she informed her.

Manasvi Asthana
The pack of "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999.
The pack of "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999. | Image:X: @gothspiderbitch
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Picture sifting through your mom's pantry and uncovering spices that predate your existence! This was the surreal experience Sarah McGonagall shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). The tale unfolds with an apparently innocent apple pie. Ms. McGonagall, detecting an oddly distinctive flavor, playfully questioned her mother's time-tested recipe. Unperturbed, her mother casually attributed it to a potentially clumpy nutmeg. Intrigued, Ms. McGonagall decided to inspect the jar, anticipating a routine examination.

Ms. McGonagall's jaw dropped the instant her eyes fell upon the label. "Mom...this expired 24 years ago," she told her.

Advertisement

She then proceeded to verify the remaining spices and to her astonishment, the "Delectably Dill Herbal Blend" had a use-by date of December 16, 1999.

"She started with at least thirty spices. She now has six spices left. We also cleared three full shelves of fossilized teas and rediscovered my favourite hot cocoa mix...from when I was a toddler. I cannot stress enough how many of these things expired YEARS before we moved here," she wrote.

Advertisement

The post swiftly gained viral traction, with internet users contributing an array of comments.

"Spices don't expire, though. They just lose potency. All of those were still good; you'd just need to use more for flavor," remarked a user on X, challenging the notion of spice expiration.

Another user humorously suggested, "LMFAOOO !! She needs to write down everything she threw away so she can buy replacements. It's gonna suck when she goes to cook something and doesn't have what she needs. This is hilarious tho."

Advertisement

Commenting on the appearance of the spices, a third user joked, "Dude, that no longer even looks like dill. It honestly looks like catnip."

The fourth user shared a unique kitchen find, stating, "In helping my grandmother move, I came across a box of actual tin foil. Not aluminum foil, but tin foil. Tin foil was phased out after WWII, so truly an impressive amount of time for her to keep it in her kitchen!"

Advertisement

Reflecting on the duration since the dill blend's expiration, the fifth user wittily noted, "This dill blend expired about one week after my brother-in-law was....born. I'm going to think about this for a long long time!"

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Alibaba bolsters share buyback as revenue falls short of expectations

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement