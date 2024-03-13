×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

27-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies in Jet Ski Mishap in Florida

The deceased has been identified as Venkataramana Pittala who was pursuing Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Reported by: Digital Desk
According to media reports, the mishap took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. | Image:X
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana died in a jet ski accident in Florida, in the USA, on March 9.

The deceased has been identified as Venkataramana Pittala who was pursuing Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

According to media reports, the mishap that involved two watercraft took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island.

However, the operator of the other jet ski was a 14-year-old boy who escaped unharmed.
 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

