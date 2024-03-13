Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:31 IST
27-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies in Jet Ski Mishap in Florida
According to media reports, the mishap took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. | Image:X
Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana died in a jet ski accident in Florida, in the USA, on March 9.
The deceased has been identified as Venkataramana Pittala who was pursuing Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).
According to media reports, the mishap that involved two watercraft took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island.
However, the operator of the other jet ski was a 14-year-old boy who escaped unharmed.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:27 IST
