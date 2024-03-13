According to media reports, the mishap took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island. | Image: X

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old student from Telangana died in a jet ski accident in Florida, in the USA, on March 9.

The deceased has been identified as Venkataramana Pittala who was pursuing Masters at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

According to media reports, the mishap that involved two watercraft took place at around 12:30pm at Fury Playground near Wisteria Island.

However, the operator of the other jet ski was a 14-year-old boy who escaped unharmed.

