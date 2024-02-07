Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:33 IST

'Very Honoured': Trump Thanks DeSantis for his Endorsement, Marking End to a Long Rivalry

Former US President Donald Trump thanked Ron DeSantis for his endorsement after the Flordia Governor dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
US
Former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Hampshire - Hours after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 US Presidential Elections, Former US President Donald Trump thanked the Florida Governor for his endorsement. Trump and his campaign mentioned that he is very ‘honoured’ by the support he has received from the Florida Governor marking the end of a months-long rivalry which started after the two conservative politicians announced their presidential campaign, Sky News reported. While expressing his gratitude, Trump also noted that he would no longer use DeSantis's infamous nickname ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’.

“I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job,” Trump said at the outset of his remarks. “He was very gracious, and he endorsed me. I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron.” Trump described DeSantis as “a really terrific person.” While speaking to Fox News on Sunday night, Trump mentioned that he was  "very honoured" to get the endorsement from the Flordia Governor. In the span of just a few days, the former US President has received endorsement from his fellow Republican rivals. The list included South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. “Very honoured to have his endorsement. I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” the business-mogul-turned politician told Fox News. 

Earlier on Sunday, the Florida Governor shared a video message in which he announced that he is suspending his presidential campaign.  “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in the video message shared on X. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents." he furthered.

Trump's campaign thanks DeSantis and slams Haley

In a separate statement, Trump's campaign reiterated the statements made by the former US president and thanked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his endorsement. "With only a few days left until President Donald J.
Trump's victory in New Hampshire, we are honoured by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency," the statement from Trump's campaign reads. 

The former US President's team also took time to bash Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and called her a candidate of the ‘globalist’. "Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans.
It's time to choose wisely," the statement further reads.  

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 12:33 IST

