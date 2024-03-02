Advertisement

Texas – Several firefighters and other emergency crews rushed to Grand Prairie in Texas after a massive fire broke out at an auto salvage yard on Friday evening. According to NBC News, the salvage yard that left multiple cars in complete shambles was located in the 4000 block of East Jefferson St. which is located in the southwest of Dallas Love Field International Airport.

While it is still not clear what exactly caused the fire, the crew members doused the fire in an hour-long operation. In the videos that are circulating on social media, thick plumes of smoke can be seen emerging from the doomed site and hundreds of cars can be visibly seen in complete shambles. Shortly after the fire broke out, emergency authorities started urging people to avoid going to the nearby areas. The state of Texas is currently dealing with a wildfire that grew into one of the largest in the state's history. Famously known as the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest blaze expanded to more than 1,300 square miles (3,370 square kilometres) and jumped into parts of neighbouring Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

Police block the traffic

While the authorities got the massive blaze under control, they still blocked off the area and diverted the traffic in the region. The authorities told the NBC News that the measure was taken to ensure that fire hydrants installed near the salvaged yard are “easily accessible”. The emergency crew urged people to maintain distance but they assured that there was no need to call for formal evacuation. The fire incident also did not see any casualties. However, the incident was still a cause for worry since the salvage yard was located in a commercial area and was one of the two such yards located on the streets. There was an automobile park located nearby, however, even that was not affected by the fire. The authorities assured that they would be at the site until they could control the fire hotspots.