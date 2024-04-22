Advertisement

Washington: A report issued by the United States Congress' independent wing claimed that key provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which came into effect in March this year, may violate certain provisions of India's Constitution.

The brief report 'In Focus' by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) said, "The CAA’s key provisions — allowing immigrants of six religions from three countries a path to citizenship while excluding Muslims — may violate certain Articles of the Indian Constitution."

It is to be noted that CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress which prepares reports on issues of interest to the members of the Congress so that they can make informed decisions. However, CRS reports are not considered to be an official report of views of the Congress.

The three-page report stated, "In tandem with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) planned by the federal government, the CAA may threaten the rights of India’s large Muslim minority of roughly 200 million."

Recalling the lead US diplomat raising "genuine concern," the report said that issues such as CAA "not detract from India’s ability... to stand with us in trying to promote, again, this free and open Indo-Pacific."

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government have repeatedly highlighted that the CAA's aim is purely humanitarian.

India also trashed the criticism against the CAA, saying that "vote-bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

Earlier Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the CAA is not meant to take away anyone's citizenship but is a law for granting Indian citizenship to people displaced from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on religious grounds.

(Inputs from PTI)