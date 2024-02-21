Advertisement

Former US President, Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner has asked MAGA loyalists to help him choose his Vice President pick in the upcoming election. In a campaign email to his support base, Trump vouched for suggestions and shortlisting of the candidates who would fit the bill to become his next running mate.

“Before I select the next Vice President, I need YOUR ADVICE!” Trump wrote in the mail to MAGA supporters. “I’m humbly asking for your response [to pick VP] before the day ends,” the Republican presidential hopeful noted. “I don’t want to make my pick without reading your thoughts first!” he added.

Trump accompanied the email with a short survey that invited the respondents to select the preferred candidate manually who they would like to see as his Vice President choice. In the mail, he attacked a drop-down list with names of many potential VPs, including the Indian American entrepreneur turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, the New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, the South Carolina senator Tim Scott, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and Arkansas governor and one-time Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, among others.

'All of those people are good. They're all solid'

Speaking at the Fox News Town Hall event on Tuesday, February 20, Trump said that he has been considering a few potential choices for the VP pick as he named the aforementioned candidates. He was asked whether he had a name of his Vice President pick in mind. Trump responded saying that it includes many candidates, but singled out Senator Tim Scott and Bryan Donalds. He also stated that Florida governor Ron DeSantis, enterpreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott, all of who previously competed him in the race, are now among the potential run for Vice President.

"All of those people are good. They're all solid," Trump said. “Tim Scott has been much better for me than he has been for himself,” the former president of US said, adding that the choice of Vice President “absolutely has no impact, it’s just whoever the president is, so it seems.”

Former US President, during his Townhall address, did not indicate which of the suggested names would be his own preferred choice but was told that the majority was also favourable towards Tulsi Gabbard. In his email, Trump also asked his supporters to mention the political issues that they would most want addressed and are most signifiant in their view.

Among those that he named include the ending election interference, border immigration crisis, securing the southern border, controlling the crime rate, eliminating the deep state, protecting the unborn, referring to the Roe V Wade. Trump also enquired what “kind of a person” would his supporters prefer the Vice President should be. Among the options trump asked if they shall be established politicians or outsiders, an orthodox believer or a military veteran. He also asked the supporters to explain their answers more in a box provided the end of the mail.

