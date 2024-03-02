Advertisement

Washington DC – While announcing America's aid package to Gaza, US President Joe Biden on Friday mistakenly took Ukraine's name twice while talking about Gaza. The 81-year-old American Commander-in-Chief goofed up the global hot spots twice while conducting a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office. During the meeting, Biden said that he was authorizing US airdrops of aid into “Ukraine” when he was supposed to say the Gaza Strip instead. The video of the gaffe went viral online with many questioning the US President's mental acuity.

“In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance,” Biden said, taking names of Ukraine instead of Gaza. However, both the president and his team made it clear that the American leader was referring to the Gaza Strip.

Biden's gaffes become more frequent

Just in the month of February, the US President made extremely public goof-ups twice. The POTUS told donors at fundraisers that Helmut Kohl, who left office as German chancellor in 1998 and died in 2017, spoke with him in 2021 about that year’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He also said that former French President Francois Mitterrand, who left office in 1995 and died in 1996, joined that 2021 conversation. On February 8, the US president referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the “president of Mexico” during a fiery press conference. Earlier this month, Biden had their annual physical Wednesday in which it was found that the US leader was fit. However, the White House mentioned that Biden was not given a cognitive exam because his doctors concluded one was not necessary.