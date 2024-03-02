Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Watch: Gaffe Prone Biden Strikes Again, Mixes Up Gaza and Ukraine

While announcing America's aid package to Gaza, US President Joe Biden on Friday mistakenly took Ukraine's name twice while talking about Gaza.

US President Joe Biden sits down with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
US President Joe Biden sits down with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington DC – While announcing America's aid package to Gaza, US President Joe Biden on Friday mistakenly took Ukraine's name twice while talking about Gaza. The 81-year-old American Commander-in-Chief goofed up the global hot spots twice while conducting a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office. During the meeting, Biden said that he was authorizing US airdrops of aid into “Ukraine” when he was supposed to say the Gaza Strip instead. The video of the gaffe went viral online with many questioning the US President's mental acuity. 

“In the coming days, we are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance,” Biden said, taking names of Ukraine instead of Gaza. However, both the president and his team made it clear that the American leader was referring to the Gaza Strip. 

Advertisement

Biden's gaffes become more frequent

Just in the month of February, the US President made extremely public goof-ups twice. The POTUS told donors at fundraisers that Helmut Kohl, who left office as German chancellor in 1998 and died in 2017, spoke with him in 2021 about that year’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He also said that former French President Francois Mitterrand, who left office in 1995 and died in 1996, joined that 2021 conversation. On February 8, the US president referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the “president of Mexico” during a fiery press conference. Earlier this month, Biden had their annual physical Wednesday in which it was found that the US leader was fit. However, the White House mentioned that Biden was not given a cognitive exam because his doctors concluded one was not necessary.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:50 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on Sunday

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. Espresso Makeup To Cherry Cola Lip, Makeup Trends Named After Food

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | BJP Slams Congress Over Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. BJP Eyes Third Consecutive Term in Ladakh

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo