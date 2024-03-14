Advertisement

Kansas City – A major tornado warning was issued in the Volland area in Kansas on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, operating the Kansas City, a “very dangerous” twister was recorded approaching various towns in the region. Not only this, netizens took to X, formally known as Twitter to share the stormy conditions that have taken over the city. It is pertinent to note that volatile weather was expected to hone in parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday night. The meteorologist also predicted hailstorms in the region.

“Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Kansas City MO, Kansas City KS and Shawnee KS until 8:45 PM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball-sized hail!” the National Weather Service operating in Kansas City wrote on X. Some storm chasers also shared the videos of the twister on X. In the video, the dark skies can be seen roaring with thunderstorms as a massive twister approaches nearby houses. However, the authorities have maintained that no casualties have been reported in the region as of now.

America prepares for ‘Gorilla Hail’

Looking at the volatile conditions in Kansas and Missouri meteorologists have predicted a massive hail storm in the region with many calling it “gorilla hail". “When you get up to tennis ball-, baseball-sized or God forbid softball-sized, that can do a tremendous amount of damage, and if you get hit in the head, that could be fatal,” said Alex Sosnowski, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather. Sosnowski noted that cars are especially vulnerable to damage and went on to urge people to stay indoors. Other than the hailstorm, the National Weather Service warned that heavy rains in the region also increase the risk of flash flooding. The forecaster also maintained that by Thursday, the storm will move to the east and the threat of a hailstorm will be reduced. However, the NWS stated that heavy rain and high winds still are possible from north-eastern Texas through central Missouri.