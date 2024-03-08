Advertisement

San Francisco – A United Airlines jetliner which was bound for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after the aircraft lost a tyre while taking off from San Francisco. In the videos that are circulating online, the plane can be seen losing one of the six tyres in mid-air as it took off. According to the ABC News, the tyre eventually landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it managed to smash into a car and shatter its back window before breaking through a fence and coming to a stop in a neighbouring lot. The authorities assured that no one was injured in the incident.

🚨#BREAKING: United Airlines Boeing 777 loses tire while taking off from crushing multiple cars on the ground⁰⁰📌#SanFrancisco | #California ⁰

A United Flight 35, operated by a 2002 Boeing 777-222(ER) plane (N226UA), had to make a forced emergency landing after losing one or… pic.twitter.com/ip5A8XYsJ7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 7, 2024

This is a developing story.