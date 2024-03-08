×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

Watch: United Airlines' Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in LA After Losing a Tyre Mid-Air

A United Airlines jetliner which was bound for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pexels / Representative
Plane makes emergency landing after losing a tyre | Image:Pexels / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
San Francisco – A United Airlines jetliner which was bound for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after the aircraft lost a tyre while taking off from San Francisco. In the videos that are circulating online, the plane can be seen losing one of the six tyres in mid-air as it took off. According to the ABC News, the tyre eventually landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it managed to smash into a car and shatter its back window before breaking through a fence and coming to a stop in a neighbouring lot. The authorities assured that no one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:26 IST

