Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
Watch: United Airlines' Boeing 777 Makes Emergency Landing in LA After Losing a Tyre Mid-Air
A United Airlines jetliner which was bound for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
San Francisco – A United Airlines jetliner which was bound for Japan was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after the aircraft lost a tyre while taking off from San Francisco. In the videos that are circulating online, the plane can be seen losing one of the six tyres in mid-air as it took off. According to the ABC News, the tyre eventually landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it managed to smash into a car and shatter its back window before breaking through a fence and coming to a stop in a neighbouring lot. The authorities assured that no one was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:26 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.