Advertisement

President Biden remains "fit for duty," according to White House physician Kevin O'Connor, who released a memo following the president's annual physical examination on Wednesday.

The assessment holds significance as Biden, aged 81, faces increasing scrutiny over his age and mental fitness, with 67% of voters believing he's too old to serve another four years in the White House.

Advertisement

What exactly did the memo say?

In the memo, O'Connor stated that Biden "fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations" after his examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Describing Biden as a "healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male," O'Connor listed several medical considerations, including obstructive sleep apnea and a-fib with normal ventricular response.

Advertisement

Among other conditions noted were chronic acid reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis, and hyperlipidemia, all of which remain stable and well-controlled with medications. Biden uses three common prescription medications and three over-the-counter medications.

This report follows a special counsel's description of Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory," to which Biden responded, asserting his capability and experience.

Advertisement

This is not the first time O'Connor has declared Biden fit for duty. In February 2023, following his last physical exam, O'Connor described Biden as a "healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male" who executed all responsibilities without exemptions or accommodations. Last June, the White House confirmed Biden's use of a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea, which remains part of his medical management.

Overall, the assessment suggests that worrying about Biden's competence isn't necessary. However, it isn't clear if the voters are going to be persuaded.