The White House on Saturday slammed what t it called the “appalling and unhinged" comments that he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members since the EU nations do not pay towards their defence funds. Trump said that NATO allies did not meet spending guidelines. He said that "one of the presidents of a big country" once asked him whether the US would still defend their country if they were invaded by Russia, even if they did not pay.

Trump said during the campaign speech Saturday in Conway, South Carolina that he told the leader Russia can do whatever it wants as NATO countries were lagging behind in their monetary commitment. "NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said. "I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.' They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer.”

On question of whether America would protect its allies, Trump said, "No, I would not protect you," Trump recalled telling that country's leader. "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

NATO now the largest and most vital due to Biden: White House

White House responded to Trump’s remarks calling them "appalling and unhinged.” It said that President Biden has made efforts to strengthen the alliance. "President Biden has restored our alliances and made us stronger in the world because he knows every commander in chief’s first responsibility is to keep the American people safe and hold true to the values that unite us," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

"Thanks to President Biden's experienced leadership, NATO is now the largest and most vital it has ever been. Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home,” he added. "Rather than calling for wars and promoting deranged chaos, President Biden will continue to bolster American leadership and stand up *for* our national security interests – not against them," Bates added.