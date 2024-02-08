English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Who is Madison Marsh? US Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force, Madison Marsh was crowned Miss America on Sunday, succeeding the 2023 Miss America Grace Stanke.

Madison Marsh crowned as Miss America 2024
Madison Marsh crowned as Miss America 2024 | Image:X - @MissAmerica
Florida - 22-year-old second lieutenant in the US Air Force, Madison Marsh, left the United States awestruck after she won the 2024 Miss America pageant which was held in Orlando Florida. The woman pursuing her master's degree at the Harvard Kennedy School’s public policy program, emerged victorious at an event held on Sunday night. Marsh created history after she became the first active-duty Air Force officer ever to receive the national title. 

According to CNN, fifty-one contestants participated in the event, representing the 50 US states as well as the District of Colombia and while Marsh was declared as the winner of the pageant, Ellie Breaux of Texas was places as the first-runner-up. According to the American news outlet, the pageant followed three nights of preliminary competitions. At the beginning of the main event, the field was narrowed to 11 semi-finalists — 10 chosen by the preliminary judges, and one by a public vote open to pageant fans and followers across the United States. The 11 women who qualified the first three round participated in the fourth round of competition which comprised of fitness showcase (a runway walk in rhinestone-embellished athleisure); a “hot topics” discussion round, which replaced the pageant’s more traditional Q&A with a disparate set of talking points. The discussion broached topics including terrorism, technology, nutrition and climate change. 

Advertisement

Marsh delved on a personal topic

Marsh participated in the topic of “drugs in America”. During the round she recalled her late mother’s battle with pancreatic cancer. Meanwhile, in the talent round, Marsh presented a spoken-word piece centered on receiving a pilot’s license at 16. According to CNN, the five finalists faced an additional question about their goals as Miss America. Marsh responded to the question by highlighting her military credentials as an embodiment of her commitment to learning and leading “with passion.” With this, Marsh succeeded the 2023 Miss America, Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the 2024 Miss America’s Teen pageant, which took place Saturday night, crowned 16-year-old Hanley House, of North Carolina. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

