Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Who Was Fazil Khan, 27-Year-Old Indian Journalist Who Died in Harlem Apartment Fire?

A 27-year-old Indian journalist tragically lost his life after a massive fire broke out in a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem.

Digital Desk
27-year-old Fazil Khan who lost his life in Harlem apartment fire
27-year-old Fazil Khan who lost his life in Harlem apartment fire | Image:X - @merefazildost
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New York: A 27-year-old Indian journalist tragically lost his life after a massive fire broke out in a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem, Manhattan. The incident which took place on Friday also wounded 17 other individuals who were residing in the residential building, The New York Post reported. While the FDNY firefighters dramatically rescued residents dangling from a window, Khan was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to The New York Post, Khan was identified by the Consulate General of India in New York City and the consulate assured that they are in touch with the families of the deceased journalist. 

“Saddened to learn about the death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY,” the Indian consulate in New York wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “@IndiainNewYork is in touch with late Mr Fazil Khan’s family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in the repatriation of his mortal remains to India,” the statement further reads. Shortly after the tragic incident, fire officials confirmed that the devastating blaze was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in the six-story building at around 2:15 pm (local time). The fire quickly overtook the hallways and blocked residents of higher floors that were trying to reach the stairwell, The New York Post reported. 

Advertisement

Who Was Fazil Khan?

According to Khan's LinkedIn profile, the Indian journalist pursued his Bachelor's in English Literature from The University of Delhi. He acquired his Post Graduate Diploma, in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and went to Columbia University to pursue his Master of Science in Data Journalism. The victim of the devastating fire started his career in 2018 when he joined Business Standard as the Sub-Editor. He also worked as a correspondent at CNN-News 18 and eventually went to New York to pursue his education.

Khan was employed as a data reporter at the Hechinger Report which is a non-profit organisation that reports on inequality in the field of education.

Advertisement

The company also released a statement on the matter shortly after Khan was pronounced dead. “We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report’s data reporter Fazil Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived,” the outlet said in a statement. “We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed," the statement further reads. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo