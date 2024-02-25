Advertisement

New York: A 27-year-old Indian journalist tragically lost his life after a massive fire broke out in a six-story residential building at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem, Manhattan. The incident which took place on Friday also wounded 17 other individuals who were residing in the residential building, The New York Post reported. While the FDNY firefighters dramatically rescued residents dangling from a window, Khan was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to The New York Post, Khan was identified by the Consulate General of India in New York City and the consulate assured that they are in touch with the families of the deceased journalist.

“Saddened to learn about the death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY,” the Indian consulate in New York wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “@IndiainNewYork is in touch with late Mr Fazil Khan’s family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in the repatriation of his mortal remains to India,” the statement further reads. Shortly after the tragic incident, fire officials confirmed that the devastating blaze was sparked by a lithium-ion battery in the six-story building at around 2:15 pm (local time). The fire quickly overtook the hallways and blocked residents of higher floors that were trying to reach the stairwell, The New York Post reported.

Who Was Fazil Khan?

According to Khan's LinkedIn profile, the Indian journalist pursued his Bachelor's in English Literature from The University of Delhi. He acquired his Post Graduate Diploma, in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and went to Columbia University to pursue his Master of Science in Data Journalism. The victim of the devastating fire started his career in 2018 when he joined Business Standard as the Sub-Editor. He also worked as a correspondent at CNN-News 18 and eventually went to New York to pursue his education.

Khan was employed as a data reporter at the Hechinger Report which is a non-profit organisation that reports on inequality in the field of education.

The company also released a statement on the matter shortly after Khan was pronounced dead. “We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report’s data reporter Fazil Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived,” the outlet said in a statement. “We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed," the statement further reads.