Advertisement

New York: A United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday was interrupted by a somewhat unusual occurrence that led to a moment of levity in an otherwise serious discussion of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. As Save the Children CEO Janti Soeripto gave the attending members sobering details about the plight of children and women in Gaza during the ongoing war, she was interrupted by tremors that shook the chamber and the cameras recording the session.

As Soeripto sought to continue with the discussion, she was interrupted again, this time by a timely quip by the Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour who can be heard saying in the video: “You're making the ground shake!” Following this little side-episode, the UNSC session presumably continued uninterrupted.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: “You’re making the ground shake!” UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/1F8TZBHKKu — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 5, 2024

As for the tremors and the earthquake, the US Geological Survey reported a quake centred near Lebanon, New Jersey on Friday morning, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8. The quake was not only felt in New Jersey and New York City but also in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast.

Advertisement

Thus far, no damage or casualties have been reported as a result of this quake. New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted shortly after the quake that her team was assessing the impact of the event and would notify the public “throughout the day."

The White House has also issued a statement in this regard, saying that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and "was in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more.”

Advertisement

With inputs from AP.