Usha Vance's Native Village in Andhra Celebrate Trump's Presidential Win
Residents of Vadluru, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark
Reported by: Asian News International
Residents of Vadluru, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark | Image: X
