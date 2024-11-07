sb.scorecardresearch
  • Usha Vance's Native Village in Andhra Celebrate Trump's Presidential Win

Published 07:42 IST, November 7th 2024

Usha Vance's Native Village in Andhra Celebrate Trump's Presidential Win

Residents of Vadluru, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark

Reported by: Asian News International
jd vance and usha vance
Residents of Vadluru, the residential village of Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, took to the streets to celebrate after Donald Trump crossed the 270-majority mark
07:42 IST, November 7th 2024