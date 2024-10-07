sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:25 IST, October 7th 2024

Vandals Deface a Mural in Italy Depicting a Survivor of Oct. 7 Attack

The vandalism Monday of a mural depicting a survivor of last year’s Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed some 1,200 people in Israel is an example of rising antisemitism in Italy over the last year, according to the Antisemitism Observatory in Milan.

Milan, Italy
Milan, Italy | Image: AP
21:25 IST, October 7th 2024