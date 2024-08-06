Published 08:57 IST, August 6th 2024
Venezuela's Top Prosecutor Announces Criminal Probe Against Opposition Leaders González, Machado
Venezuela’s top prosecutor investigates opposition leaders Edmundo González and María Corina Machado for urging the military to abandon support for Maduro.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Venezuelan Prosecutor Investigates Opposition Leaders for Inciting Military to Defy Maduro | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:57 IST, August 6th 2024