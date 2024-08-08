Published 07:45 IST, August 8th 2024
Venezuelan Opposition Candidate Gonzalez won't Appear Before Court and Questions Election Audit
Venezuelan opposition candidate González will not attend a high court hearing related to election audit by, citing concerns over legality and safety.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González will not attend a high court hearing related to an election audit | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:45 IST, August 8th 2024