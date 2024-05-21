Updated May 21st, 2024 at 20:43 IST
Vice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi's funeral
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.
They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.
Advertisement
A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.
The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.
Advertisement
Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.
Advertisement
Published May 21st, 2024 at 20:43 IST