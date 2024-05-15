Advertisement

Australia is a country which has a great love for the wilderness and shares a unique bond with deadly wild creatures. A viral video shows an encounter of an Australian man with a huge snake, when he was singing beside a river, but the reaction of him amazed everyone.

It happens when Miller Wilson, the person in the video playing his guitar with his legs in water and the vibration of his guitar attracts the snake. And in a few seconds the creature was floating around his legs and instead of getting scared he was sitting silently and when the snake was leaving he patted the animal also.

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared on instagram by ‘Miller Wilson,’ to showcase the gentle side of the wilderness in Australia. The video quickly went viral and people in the comments said many things and wrote, ‘just Australian things’.

Miller shared the video with a caption that says, “My favourite encounter I’ve ever had with a snake here in Australia. I've been filming snakes in this country for 10+ years but this clip here shows you the gentle side of these creatures.”

Comments flooded in, showcasing users' astonishment at the man's composed demeanour. Some offered playful jests, while others admired both the snake's elegance and the man's Australian fortitude. "Did you just pet that dawgg?!!" exclaimed one user. "Most dangerous snake on the planet- what a beauty," marvelled another. "I think he was drawn to the vibrations of the guitar, hence why he was super chill. What a good lad, very beautiful video," opined a third person.

"The snake is like: do you have games on your phone?" quipped a fourth user. "Just stay still; it's a universal safety protocol," advised a fifth user. "I have a theory about snake-like guitars. I was playing at the beach once, and a tiny snake came to see what was going on. As soon as I stopped, it left," shared another.

