Video Captures Moment of Fatal Plane Crash in Brazil, Killing Pilot and Influencer

A shocking plane crash occurred on Friday shortly after takeoff from a nearby private airport.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of pilot Gustavo Carneiro Medeiros, 44, and the plane's owner, 49-year-old Marcio Louzada Carpena, a father of three and social media influencer.

Reports indicate the private aircraft was heading to Porto Alegre when it crashed onto a busy avenue in the Barra Funda neighborhood, near downtown São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city.

A piece of the plane also struck the rear of a public bus, injuring a woman inside, while another piece of wreckage hit a motorcyclist. Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A CCTV video of the incident shows the plane crashing onto the avenue near an intersection where cars were waiting to move forward. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames.

The crash occurred on a busy avenue surrounded by office buildings and close to a major transportation hub that serves as a key bus, train, and subway station. The area was likely filled with commuters and pedestrians at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Brazilian Air Force has announced it will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.