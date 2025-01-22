sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:50 IST, January 22nd 2025

Video Claims Gurpatwant Pannun Raise Khalistani Slogans at Trump Inauguration | WATCH

A video claims that Gurpatwant Pannun raised Khalistani slogans during President Trump's inauguration at The Liberty Ball.

Pannun Chants "Extremist" Slogan at Trump's Inauguration
A video claims that Gurpatwant Pannun raised Khalistani slogans during President Trump's inauguration at The Liberty Ball. | Image: X

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun was reportedly seen at a recent inauguration event for President Donald Trump, where he raised anti-India slogans amidst a crowd chanting "USA, USA."  

The incident took place at The Liberty Ball during the official inaugural ceremony. While the crowd chanted pro-US slogans, Pannun was heard shouting "Khalistan Zindabad," with a camera, presumed to be his own, recording the scene.

Several videos of the episode have since emerged on social media.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu at Trump Inauguration Event? 

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the leader of the banned organization Sikhs For Justice, has been declared a terrorist by the Indian government. He has repeatedly issued threats against India and its establishments.
 

 

