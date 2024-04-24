Advertisement

A FlySafair Boeing 737 bound for Cape Town was forced to make an emergency landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg after one of its main wheels detached during takeoff. The harrowing incident, caught on video, depicted smoke billowing from the exposed wheel hub as the aircraft touched down on the runway.

Watch Boeing 737 plane's emergency landing

🇿🇦🇺🇸 A Boeing 737-800 lost a wheel while taking off from Johannesburg Airport (South Africa), Aviation24 reports.



Ground personnel identified the damage and informed the pilots. The plane returned and landed safely.



No one was injured during the emergency, but there were flight… pic.twitter.com/5JNIyE6zGA — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo)

All passengers and crew emerged unscathed from the ordeal. According to FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon, ground crew swiftly alerted the onboard team about the missing wheel immediately after the plane became airborne. In response, the flight crew opted to reroute the aircraft back to Johannesburg.

Advertisement

Flight FA212 circled near Parys to shed excess fuel, ensuring a safer landing. Before descending, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the airport, allowing experts to assess the landing gear's condition. The damaged wheel was identified as one of the two attached to the left rear landing strut.

As a precautionary measure, the plane entered a second holding pattern over Centurion to further lighten its load before making its final approach. Despite the challenging circumstances, the skilled pilots managed to guide the aircraft to a successful landing, albeit with partial undercarriage and right wing collapse.