VIDEO: Engine of Japan's New Small Rocket Epsilon S Explodes At Space Test Center

Tokyo: Japan's space agency aborted an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket on Tuesday after it exploded and caught fire on Monday.

A repeated failure will likely push the rocket's debut launch beyond the March-end target and delay the national space programme.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said that the combustion test led to an explosion of the second-stage motor 49 seconds after ignition, resulting in a fire at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

Epsilon Rocket Engine Catches Fire | WATCH

Although no injuries were reported and the fire was extinguished within an hour, the blast caused damage to the facility.

“The cause of the incident is still unknown,” according to JAXA's Epsilon project manager Takayuki Imoto, who spoke at a media briefing.

"We are sorry that we couldn't meet everyone's expectations...but a silver lining was that we found (the issue) at a ground test, before putting it for a flight," Imoto said, adding it will likely take at least several months to investigate the cause and take necessary countermeasures.

JAXA partnered with the aerospace unit of heavy machinery maker IHI (7013.T), opens new tab to develop Epsilon S, the next generation in the Epsilon solid-fuel small rocket series.Shares in IHI were down as much as 7% in Tokyo trade, according to a report in news agency Reuters.