Video: Explosion Rocks Yellowstone National Park, Sends Dozens Running for Safety
The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Explosion at Yellowstone National Park Sends Dozens Running for Safety | Image: AP photo
