Published 07:31 IST, July 24th 2024

Video: Explosion Rocks Yellowstone National Park, Sends Dozens Running for Safety

The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the famous Old Faithful Geyser.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Explosion at Yellowstone National Park Sends Dozens Running for Safety
Explosion at Yellowstone National Park Sends Dozens Running for Safety | Image: AP photo
  2 min read
