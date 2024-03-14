Advertisement

Qom – As the Iranian regime continues to tighten its grip on hijab laws, a woman in Iran was seen confronting a cleric stirring major commotion across the country. According to Iran International, the incident took place in the Iranian city of Qom and the woman reportedly confronted the cleric because he filmed her without hijab as she sought medical treatment for her child. In the CCTV footage which is circulating online, the Iranian woman can be seen entering a medical clinic with her baby and shortly after entering her headscarf slipped off.

The whole exchange escalated into a brawl as several people got involved in the fight demanding the cleric to delete his video in fear that it would lead to further problems for the mother. In the video, the woman kept demanding the cleric to delete the footage but the cleric refused to do so and continued to ask her to cover her head. Despite multiple requests, the cleric kept on filing and eventually engaged in a physical altercation with another woman. The distressed woman was initially moved to another room by a clinic staff. The video triggered outrage online with many lambasting the cleric's harassment and interference.

Iran makes 4 arrests

Days after the video circulated online, reports emerged that the Iranian authorities arrested four people on suspicion of giving the footage to foreign news outlets. The deputy prosecutor of Qom, Ruhollah Moslemhkani, noted that the four of the "main publishers and senders" of the video to the "enemy (Iran) International network" had been arrested, the Fars news agency reported. "What is clear to us, and we are sure of, is a design and planning had been made to create division and sedition in the society," he added. While the Islamic Republic of Iran passed the highly controversial and rigid Hijab and Chastity bill, they have failed to address the harassment women face on a regular basis. A similar incident took place in 2021 when another woman in Qom was arrested after she confronted a cleric who reprimanded her for not wearing a hijab. The regime's draconian Hijab laws garnered attention and criticism from around the world following the death of 21-year-old Mahsa Amini. The death of the young Iranian woman eventually led to a nationwide protest.