sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • VIDEO: Joe Biden Stumbles Multiple Times on Sandy Beach, First Lady Jill Comes To Rescue

Published 16:39 IST, November 11th 2024

VIDEO: Joe Biden Stumbles Multiple Times on Sandy Beach, First Lady Jill Comes To Rescue

US President Joe Biden encountered an awkward moment after he stumbled upon multiple times while walking through the sand near his Delaware beach house.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US President Joe Biden stumbles multiple times while walking on sandy beach in Delaware
US President Joe Biden stumbles multiple times while walking on sandy beach in Delaware | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

16:38 IST, November 11th 2024